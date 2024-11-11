Leonardo DiCaprio throws massive party on turning 50

Leonardo DiCaprio is entering his 50s on a "high" note.

The award-winning actor celebrated the milestone around loved ones at his residence in Los Angeles as he threw a party two days before his big day.

The star-studded night lit up with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher and DiCaprio's parents in attendance, People reported.

The guest list also included Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Odell Beckham Jr., Teyana Taylor, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Kevin Connolly and Todd Phillips.

"A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors," an insider told the publication.

Singer and record producer Anderson .Paak took charge of the DJ booth, and carrot cake was served to guests at the party.

Per an insider, DiCaprio "had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party.”

The Wolves of the Wallstreet star was reportedly in a sociable mood, stating, "He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night."

As for Pitt, 60, the actor "was in the front patio of the party the entire night."

"He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone," the insider added of the actor, who arrived with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

As DiCaprio marks his golden jubilee, it is pertinent to mention that the Academy Awards winner once shared his goals regarding that milestone.

"You know what? Just one more movie," the actor said last November on Good Morning America, hinting that he hopes to get back in front of the camera for another role. "One more movie."

Connelly, 67, and DiCaprio also reflected on how quickly the years have gone by that day. "You're 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?" the journalist teased DiCaprio.

"I have no idea," DiCaprio said in response, recalling, "We were talking about our first interview, that may have been 30 years ago."