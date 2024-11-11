Christian McCaffrey's mom makes cameo in Olivia Culpo's GRWM video

Olivia Culpo is keeping her new family inclusive in her social media.

The former Miss Universe, 32, was filming a "get ready with me" clip ahead of husband Christian McCaffrey's NFL season debut when her mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffery, made a surprise appearance.

As Culpo noticed her in the vicinity, the model gave Lisa a compliment on her camou-print "cargo pant" ensemble.

"You look good," she said, encouraging Lisa to appear in front of the camera.

At the end of the video, both Lisa and Culpo struck a pose — as Lisa exclaimed, "Let's go!" — as they left for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., to watch Christian, 28, and his San Francisco 49ers take on the Buccaneers.

Culpo rocked a black athletic gear, a pair of white New Balance sneakers, gold earrings, a red, black and white windbreaker and a black baseball cap for the game.

Christian and Culpo wed in her home state of Rhode Island on June 29. The pair first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, before eventually getting engaged in April 2023.