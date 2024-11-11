 
Kelly Osbourne shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Kelly Osbourne addressed whether she has work done on her face

November 11, 2024

Photo: Kelly Osbourne shuts down plastic surgery rumours
Kelly Osbourne set the record straight about rumours that she has gone under the knifer.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 40-year-old shared that many people believe that her glow up is a result of a plastic surgery.

She kicked off the chat by saying that after seeing her transformation, “everyone’s like, ‘You’ve done too much to your face.’”

She went on to reveals, “And I’m like, ‘Actually, underneath all that fat, I was actually alright looking.’ My face changed shape when I lost weight.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelly had gastric bypass surgery in 2018. After two years of this treatment, she lost 85 pounds.

Nonetheless, Kelly established that she is open to surgery in the future as she doesn’t “want a flicky neck, so” she will “get that cleaned up.”

But Kelly claimed that she will never “change” her face.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. If they think I’ve had plastic surgery, then I must be looking good!” she claimed in conclusion before shutting down Ozempic rumours. 

