Taylor Swift and parents support Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Broncos game

Taylor Swift is cheering on Kansas City Chiefs once more before moving on to the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour.

The Grammy winner, 34, showed up to the Sunday game with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, per a video circulating on X.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker came dressed in her typical vintage Chiefs gear for a windowpane blazer and Versace skirt set.

She paired the two-piece set with black corset, knee-high boots and a matching handbag. Her hair was pulled into a French twist and makeup finished off with her classic red lip.

Just one week ago, Kelce, 35, was also spotted at another one of her Eras Tour shows.

The pop superstar, 34, has been as supportive throughout as she also attended Kelce's last two home games.

Her parents, too, have also become staples at Chiefs games since last season—indicating that the couple is going quite strong.

Swift watched the November 4 match with Kelce's mother, Donna, as Kelce helped lead his team to a 30-24 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Swift's recent appearance comes after she made her final United States Eras Tour performance in Indianapolis.

The Kansas City Chiefs will next play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 17—which will coincide with a break in Swift's concerts in Canada.