Prince Andrew time ticking at Royal Lodge to meet new arrangements

Prince Andrew would not be able to retain his beloved abode if King Charles decides otherwise.



The Duke of York, who has a 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge, would not be able to pass onto his daughters if King Charles hands it over to another Royal.

Property expert Terry Fischer tells OK!:"While it’s reported that Prince Andrew has a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, the ability to pass this property to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as an inheritance isn’t guaranteed. Because Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estate, the final decision over succession or lease assignment would typically require Crown Estate approval, and possibly the King’s assent.”

"If Andrew were to vacate the property, either by choice or by circumstances, the Crown Estate and King Charles could choose to end the lease, assign it to another royal, or even open it up for new arrangements within the Royal Family.

“King Charles, as head of the royal household, would have considerable influence in this decision. Although the King doesn’t directly control Crown Estate properties, he can certainly play a role in determining which royals reside in them.

This means that if Charles has alternative plans for Royal Lodge, he could prevent it from being passed on to Andrew’s daughters. Ultimately, any arrangement to extend or alter the lease terms would need to be mutually agreed upon with the Crown Estate and possibly influenced by the King’s vision for future royal residences.”