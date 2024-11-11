Prince William displays signs of ‘great relaxation' as he takes major step

Prince William is spotted happier and relaxed during his latest public appearance.



The Prince of Wales, who marked the Centopah this Remembrance Day, has been spotted relaxed in a while.

The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, News.com.au’s Royal Reporter Bronte tells Sarah Hewson: “We’re seeing William at the most relaxed we’ve seen him all year.

“He talked about his love for the continent of Africa, said it was where he went to seek comfort as a teenager, it was where he went to propose to his wife, it’s also where the idea for the Earthshot Prize was born, because he was inspired by some of the projects he saw in Namibia and Tanzania back in 2018.

“We’ve seen him relax. This is what they describe as his ‘Superbowl moment’ - the Earthshot Prize awards.

“There he was, literally wearing shoes made by one of the Earthshot Prize winners, biodegradable shoes.

“And a Prince of Wales checked blazer which was bought from a vintage shop.

“He was talking about the children, he was talking about Catherine, he seemed to be much more at peace after an extremely difficult year,” they noted.