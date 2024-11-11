 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes shows support to husband Patrick with kids Sterling, Bronze

The pregnant mom brought Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze to husband Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs-Broncos Game

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Brittany Mahomes shows support to husband Patrick with kids Sterling, Bronze
Brittany Mahomes shows support to husband Patrick with kids Sterling, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes brought her two toddlers to the Chiefs-Broncos Showdown to show support for her husband

The 29-year-old Kansas City current co-owner was spotted with her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 23 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 3, as they went to watch the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

Brittany who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a series of snaps from Arrowhead Stadium.

One photo on her Instagram stories featured Bronze donning a red shirt with 15 written on it, Brittany wrote over the photo "My heart."

The next slide showed Sterling, who was wearing Chiefs-yellow ear-protection headphones, beaming a cute smile to the camera.

In another snap Britanny's nearly 2-year-old son can be seen resting on her lap with his hand on Brittany's pregnant belly.

"My snuggle bug," she wrote on the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany is currently pregnant with her 3rd baby with her husband Patrick and the proud parents also share Bronze and Sterling. 

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo reflect on 'Wicked's bond
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo reflect on 'Wicked's bond
'Yellowstone' cast mourns Kevin Costner loss: 'We miss him'
'Yellowstone' cast mourns Kevin Costner loss: 'We miss him'
Princess Diana ex-chauffeur breaks silence: ‘I could save her' video
Princess Diana ex-chauffeur breaks silence: ‘I could save her'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share cute moment at 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share cute moment at 'Wicked' premiere
Taylor Swift and parents support Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Broncos game
Taylor Swift and parents support Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Broncos game
James Van Der Beek moves by overwhelming support amid cancer news
James Van Der Beek moves by overwhelming support amid cancer news
Marvel producer keeps the door open for 'Loki' s3
Marvel producer keeps the door open for 'Loki' s3
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'