Brittany Mahomes shows support to husband Patrick with kids Sterling, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes brought her two toddlers to the Chiefs-Broncos Showdown to show support for her husband

The 29-year-old Kansas City current co-owner was spotted with her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 23 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 3, as they went to watch the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

Brittany who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a series of snaps from Arrowhead Stadium.

One photo on her Instagram stories featured Bronze donning a red shirt with 15 written on it, Brittany wrote over the photo "My heart."

The next slide showed Sterling, who was wearing Chiefs-yellow ear-protection headphones, beaming a cute smile to the camera.

In another snap Britanny's nearly 2-year-old son can be seen resting on her lap with his hand on Brittany's pregnant belly.

"My snuggle bug," she wrote on the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany is currently pregnant with her 3rd baby with her husband Patrick and the proud parents also share Bronze and Sterling.