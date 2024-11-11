 
Khloe Kardashian throws extravagant birthday bash for niece Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian turned eight on November 10

November 11, 2024

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Dream Kardashian's special day by treating her with a larger-than-life party.

The birthday girl, who turned eight on November 10, not only received sweet birthday wishes from her mother Blac Chyna, and father Rob Kardashian but also got a huge soccer-themed birthday party from her aunt Khloe.

Khloe arranged the party for Dream at her backyard as the reality TV star shared glimpses of the celebration on her official Instagram account.

In the snaps and videos shared by the Good American founder, the soccer-themed party was decorated with footballs while each and every guest of Dream was wearing matching shirts that read “Dreamville” on the back and “DK8” on the front.

Khloe asked Dream in one of the clips, “What is today, Dream?”

“My birthday,” the birthday girl replied.

Moreover, Dream’s mother, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, penned down a heartfelt note for the 8-year-old.

“I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream you mean the world to me,” Blac began.

The proud mom went on to say, “Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother.”

“I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend, Mommy,” Blac concluded her caption.

