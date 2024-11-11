Ashanti and Nelly enjoy 'amazing' parenthood phase with 'angel' baby boy

Ashanti and Nelly are enjoying their new phase of parenthood.

As the couple attended the 2024 L.A. Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, the 44-year-old singer had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, discussing what it’s like to be a mother as well as discussing sentiments of welcoming her first baby with 50-year-old husband.

"It's amazing," Ashanti told the outlet of having their son in their lives. "He's a blessing. He's an angel. My life is amazing right now. I'm super blessed, so happy. I'm insanely in love with him."

Kareen Kenkaide Haynes, who is a four0month-old bundle of joy, adorably addressed as KK by his parents has already developed a personality too about which Ashanti admitted that he most certainly "has daddy's temper."

"When the bottle isn't ready — oh, man," she told the publication.

For the unversed, Nelly and Ashanti, who first started dating in 2003 and then split for two decades, reuniting in 2023, announced that they had welcomed their baby in August as the Rain On Me singer showed off her postpartum body through her official Instagram account.

"Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!" a representative of the couple confirmed to PEOPLE magazine.