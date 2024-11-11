Eagles guitarist, Vince Gill, details 'staggeringly massive' concert experience

Vince Gill, the guitarist for Eagles, detailed what its like playing in the iconic globe-shaped, 20,000-capacity large, Sphere stadium in Las Vegas.

Despite having revolutionized the experience of live shows via the venue, its also the place where artists don’t get much feedback while performing for the audience.

Vince, who became a part of the Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time in 2017 after the Eagles’ co-founder, Glenn Frey, passed away, had a conversation with American Songwriter, about what its like playing at the Sphere.

"It’s staggeringly massive," Gill told the outlet, adding, "I was getting kind of where I felt like I was going to fall over because things are tilted, and you think you’re moving, but you’re not. It’s a trip.”

Also adding on a confession, the Hotel California hitmaker continued, “It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by when I’m playing. You’re playing, and they’re all staring at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying any attention to you. It’s kind of fun, really."

However, Vince Gill also added on how that particular experience of getting ignored doe not take a toll on him, saying, “The whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it. I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage and yelling at me and being aerobic and bombs going off and pyro and whatever. And it’s a great show."