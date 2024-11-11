King Charles shares true feelings as Kate Middleton returns to royal duties

King Charles shares his true feelings as Kate Middleton returns to royal duties

King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have reacted to Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties as she attended the Remembrance Sunday and Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

Kensington Palace shared photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram after they attended Remembrance Sunday.

The palace shared the post with caption, “On Remembrance Sunday, we come together to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Let us pause, reflect, and remember them always. Lest We Forget.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla seemingly reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

The monarch also shared sweet photo with Kate and William after the Princess joined the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The palace, on behalf of the King and Queen said, “This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall."

The Princess of Wales took a significant step in her recovery from cancer as she attended the major royal occasions since ending chemotherapy.