Brad Pitt irked by ex-wife Angelina Jolie's ‘secret dealings'?

Brad Pitt, who had previously claimed of getting shut out of the winery sale, accused ex-wife Angelina Jolie of keeping him in the dark related to their joint property.

According to InTouch Weekly, Pitt revealed that his ex-wife “was offered millions in the deal and made secret dealings without him getting involved”.

The court documents, regarding the winery sale, were obtained by the publication in which the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star claimed that the Maria actress was paid $54.4 million to sell her stake in Château Miraval.

The 60-year-old actor, who jointly purchased the $500 million French winery with Jolie in 2008, believed that the 49-year-old actress backed out of the deal, “feigning concern over the terms of a proposed non-disparagement agreement in connection with the deal.”

However, Pitt’s legal team differs from the reason as they state that they have reasons to believe Jolie was involved in “secret dealings”.

As per the publication, the Bullet Train’s team issued a statement, stating, “In reality. [Angelina] and Nouvel had covertly lined up and tentatively struck a deal with a third party: the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.”

In his suit, the Wolfs actor also claimed that his ex-wife was required to get his approval before selling the property to a third party, which she didn’t.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors, who tied the knot in 2014 after a decade of togetherness and parted ways in 2016, have been involved in an ongoing legal battle regarding selling their winery.