Inside Amanda Seyfried’s surprising path to solitude and serenity

Amanda Seyfried recently opted for peace and tranquillity by leaving behind the fast-paced life of New York City and Los Angeles.

During her conversation with Forbes, the Mean Girl star shed light on her decision to live on an upstate New York farm.

The 38-year-old star said, "I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does."

Taking into account her decision to relocate, she revealed that it was "essential for my mental health."

Seyfried, who kicked off her acting career at 15, mentioned that having a "peaceful place to call home" helps her adjust "to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set."

The Mamma Mia alum dwells on the farm with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their two children, a son and a daughter.

Moving forward, Seyfried also highlighted that she is "happy" to involve her kids in taking care of the farm's animals.

"I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages. I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs — which includes managing their health and wellness," she concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that, per the same outlet, Seyfried is not the only luminary who has moved away from city life; many celebrities have relocated to quieter places, leaving entertainment hubs behind, such as Los Angeles.