Pamela Anderson details reclaiming 'the narrative' of her life

Pamela Anderson just expressed gratitude towards the experiences she has gained through life.

The 57-year-old actress, who skyrocketed to fame in the 90s, when her personal life became one of the main global interests of people, the Barb Wire star believes that she learnt very important lessons along the way.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times newspaper, Pamela. Who has been married five times, told the publication, "I don’t think I’ve failed.”

"Every love, every experience, is a learning experience, and I’m grateful for everything. But in hindsight I look and I see a person that had some trauma early in her life,” the Baywatch actress added.

The actress who also became a popular s** symbol in the 90s, explained how the image of her personality that she created "was how I protected myself and how I tried to be certain ways for certain people to make them happy. And then I just caught myself and I said, ‘What am I doing? Who am I competing with? What am I trying to accomplish?’”

Pamela continued, "When I look at my past, I think I had no control. I don’t come from an entertainment family. I don’t come from anything. I was just learning as I went."

"There were times when people were exploiting my personal life and that was hard on all of us as a family. I feel like I’ve at least reclaimed the narrative of my life and the boys (her two sons) are part of that. I don’t want to be defined by what has happened to me - I want to be defined by what I do. And that’s the difference now,” she concluded.