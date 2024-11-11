 
Coldplay's Chris Martin's strange behavior caught on camera

Chris Martin was clicked leaving for New Zealand at Australian airport

Web Desk
November 11, 2024

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin was caught doing a strange act at Sydney airport on Monday, November 11 before he stepped onto the plane to Auckland, New Zealand.

As reported by MailOnline, the 47-year-old singer got down on his hands and knees towards the tarmac and pressed his lips to the ground.

This is not the first time the band’s frontman, who was wearing a shirt and black cargo pants, had done something similar.

The Fix You hitmaker was also spotted kissing the ground when he landed in Malaysia in November 2023 ahead of his concert in the Southeast Asian country.

The singer had the same entrance into Indonesia during his previous tour.

Chris, who has never revealed the reason behind the behaviour, once in an old interview revealed that he nearly died when his plane hit a dust storm while flying over West Africa.

The English star, who formed his band in London in 1997, back in 2005 labelled the incident “terrifying”.

Coldplay recently performed in parts of Australia as part of the band's world tour.

