King Charles continues King George V's 100-year old royal tradition

King Charles on Sunday continued King George V’s royal tradition, the monarch had started 100 years back in 1924.

King Charles on Sunday led Britain in two minutes of silence to honour the country´s war dead at a remembrance service.

The king, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, was among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial in central London after the nation fell silent at 11:00 am.

The palace also shared photos of King Charles from the royal event and said, “We remember them.

“On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance. Wreaths were also laid by The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent.”

The royal family also shared a throwback photo of King George V and wrote in the caption: “Taken 100 years ago, on 11th November 1924, King George V places a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Around 250,000 people were estimated to have been present during the ceremony.”

The post continued, “The tradition was started by King George V and has been continued by every Monarch since.”



