Nicola Peltz Beckham remembers 'musical genius' Quincy Jones after his death

Nicola Peltz Beckham is paying heartfelt tribute to the "musical genius" Quincy Jones following his death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 29-year-old actress posted a series of photos of herself with Quincy, sharing that her heart had been shattered when she got the news of the music director's death.

"Quincy, my heart is shattered i can’t comprehend saying goodbye to you so i won’t, i will say see you later,” Nicola began the lengthy post.

She further wrote, "you were truly a gift from God. the legacy you have left here on earth is not only your musical genius that has touched the hearts of millions of people but the most beautiful children that you raised - the jones family, my family - i am so beyond grateful to know them."

"Quincy i can’t believe i got lucky enough in this life to grow up knowing your love, wisdom, laughter and light,” continued the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress.

"The twinkle in your eye perfectly matched your smile and lit up this world. your humor was unmatched and you made me laugh more than anything, i miss laughing with you,” she added.

For those unversed, Quincy died on November 3, 2024, at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 91 years old.