Tom Cruise releases first 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer

After a long wait, Tom Cruise has dropped the Mission: Impossible 8 trailer, along with the film's title.



Earlier called Part Two, the megastar revealed the movie would now be officially titled The Final Reckoning, sharing the poster on social media with the caption, "Every choice has led to this."

Also, the 62-year-old, who played Ethan Hunt in the spy franchise, said the film will be released on May 23, 2025.

In the meantime, the film was beset with many issues, including the pandemic and union strikes, leading to multiple delays in the filming.

In the follow-up part, the same cast will return, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma.

Apart from them, some new faces will also feature in the upcoming film. Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, meanwhile, is the co-writer and director of The Final Reckoning, as he does in Rogue Nation, Fallout and Dead Reckoning.

