 
Geo News

Tom Cruise releases first 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer

Tom Cruise finally drops the teaser, title and poster of 'Mission: Impossible 8'

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Tom Cruise releases first 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer

After a long wait, Tom Cruise has dropped the Mission: Impossible 8 trailer, along with the film's title.

Earlier called Part Two, the megastar revealed the movie would now be officially titled The Final Reckoning, sharing the poster on social media with the caption, "Every choice has led to this."

Tom Cruise releases first Mission: Impossible 8 trailer

Also, the 62-year-old, who played Ethan Hunt in the spy franchise, said the film will be released on May 23, 2025. 

In the meantime, the film was beset with many issues, including the pandemic and union strikes, leading to multiple delays in the filming.

In the follow-up part, the same cast will return, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma.

Apart from them, some new faces will also feature in the upcoming film. Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, meanwhile, is the co-writer and director of The Final Reckoning, as he does in Rogue Nation, Fallout and Dead Reckoning.

Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game
Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game
Kate Middleton, Prince William's friend opens up about couple's 'empathy and compassion'
Kate Middleton, Prince William's friend opens up about couple's 'empathy and compassion'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's value as humans questioned: ‘They're nothing'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's value as humans questioned: ‘They're nothing'
Ben Affleck shockingly reveals biggest fear related to career
Ben Affleck shockingly reveals biggest fear related to career
Ariana Grande opens up about being 'emotionally tired'
Ariana Grande opens up about being 'emotionally tired'
Jesse Eisenberg makes shocking confession about Emma Stone
Jesse Eisenberg makes shocking confession about Emma Stone
Kate Middleton leaves hidden message to the world
Kate Middleton leaves hidden message to the world
Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move
Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move