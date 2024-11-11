Liam Payne 'made to fall' from balcony: 'It was involuntary!'

Insight into the real reason for Liam Payne’s death, as well as investigator reports have just been exposed, following admissions by a CasaSur Hotel employee.

According to RadarOnline, “All the injuries that Payne presented were compatible with those caused by a fall from a height and that self-harm of any kind was ruled out, including physical intervention of third parties.”

His autopsy report also makes the claim that at the time of the fall, Payne’s body “did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself” and thus what “can be inferred” is “that he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

Hence, “This situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim, since, in the state he was going through, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it.”

Furthermore, his toxicology report also claims that there was a mix of drugs present in his system at the time of his death, one of them being pink cocaine, alongside benzodiazepine, cocaine and crack.

A former agent for the DEA also said, “The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine — a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality. The second component is psychedelics.”