Jennifer Lopez’s shocking 'obsession' with Ben Affleck revealed after divorce

It appears that Jennifer Lopez, a renowned singer and actress, has not moved on after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to In Touch, an insider claimed that Lopez is “quite obsessed” with Affleck despite keeping an “unbothered” attitude after her separation from the Daredevil star.

The insider went on to claim that she even tracks everything that is published about Affleck in the media.

The source also mentioned that "she claims to be moving on from Ben," but in reality “she is still totally obsessed with him,” to the point “which is just beyond unhealthy."

“Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben. She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he's up to,” the source added.

The insider further stated that whenever she “talks to Matt Damon, it's always about Ben."

The source noted that the Jenny from the Block singer’s obsession with her soon-to-be ex-husband is "doing nothing to help her move on."

"As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she's still just as obsessed as ever. The way she's mourning this break-up you'd think they'd been married for 20 years, not two," the source concluded by saying.