Dwayne Johnson gets honest about 'Red One' controversy

Dwayne Johnson was previously accused of arriving late and peeing in water bottles on the set of Red One. Now, he is admitting that they are somewhat true.



In a chat with GQ, The Mummy star acknowledged, “Yeah, that happens,” after The Wrap claimed he was sometimes eight hours late on the set.

“But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous," the megastar said, rubbising the duration in the report.

On the allegations of peeing in the water bottles, Dwayne said he does this to save time on set. “Yeah. That happens…I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.’”

It was claimed in the report the tardiness of the 52-year-old shot up the budget of the Christmas movie to a whopping $250 million.

The Red Notice star, however, the overall controversy sparked by the report was “bull*****.”

Supporting him, co-star Chris Evans and director Jake Kasdan jumped into the fray.

“[Dwayne] never missed a day of work ever,” the filmmaker told the outlet. “He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody. Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

In a similar manner, the Marvel actor said, “In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people’s time and efforts, but they’re unpredictable? I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.”

He continued, “But this is something that the producers, the director, and it’s all his team, so they all know this. So it’s all basic. It’s not like he’s late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late."

"He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up," Chris added.