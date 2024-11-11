 
Liam Payne's death turns suspicious as murder comes into the picture

November 11, 2024


Liam Payne’s death has just sparked some major questions after it was found that his expensive time piece was taken from his person, after the fatal plunge down his hotel balcony.

News about this missing Rolex has been brought to to light by a source close to the police.

According to RadarOnline, “This is a very real line of investigation,” because “a Rolex watch is a valuable piece of jewelry and worth far more than many bags of drugs.”

For those unversed, the Rolex on Payne’s person at the time of his death was worth $60,000, and due to that, a probe has been launched to confirm whether he was killed for this very watch.

The same police source also went on to add that “The watch is key,” to this investigation now.

“Who has it and how did they come to get it? Was the person in the room with Liam and did they make a grab for the watch and was there a struggle during which he fell to his death? These very serious questions need answering,” they added before signing off. 

