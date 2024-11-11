Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger making some changes

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s apparent decline into old age has just been made into a major talking point.

Insight into this health woe of the Terminator star has been shared by an inside source that is privy to the actor’s personal life.

According to their findings, the man known for his physique used to mock ‘weaklings’ is now being forced to change up his workout routines.

During the source’s interview with RadarOnline it was revealed, “He put his body through torture during his bodybuilding days and his Hollywood heyday during which he did many of his own stunts, and he's paid a hefty price.”

All in all, “He did a lot of damage that resulted in multiple injuries,” from lying through three open heart surgeries, to having a pacemaker implanted and even getting a hip replacement over the years.

Another round of issues he faced more earlier were to his rotator cuff, his shoulder, his back, his leg and also both his knees.

Its gotten to a point that the insider admits, “The aches and pain still linger to this day.” So “he's a lot less mobile than he used to be.”

However, that is not to say changes haven’t been made because he’s now “taking better care of himself and adapted a workout regime that's kinder to his old body, so he doesn't overexert himself.”

Before signing off the source also said, that he’s finally come to realize “he doesn't have to lift a ton of weights to get results.”

“It's the less-is-more philosophy and he's feeling better because of it,” the source also added before signing off.