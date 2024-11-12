Diddy ‘creepy' $61.5 million mansion in hot waters

Diddy $61.5 million mansion, that has been on the market for a while now is reportedly facing a major issue, and is failing to attract even a single buyer.

News about the real reason has been brought to light by sources close to TMZ.

According their findings, the 13,000 square foot property is being branded ‘creepy’ by anyone doing a walk through.

It is pertinent to mention that the asking price currently is over $61.5 million, whereas the amount paid back in 2014 was $39 million.

According to the insider, “Real estate sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ there have been ‘only a few’ potential buyers who have even walked through the mansion [...] we’re told no-one has shown any interest in buying the place.”

The outlet also added that, “Our source say a married couple recently looked at the house and the woman was ‘creeped out’ and couldn’t wait to leave.”

“As one source put it, there is definitely an ‘ick factor’ because of all the allegations against Diddy – both criminal and civil.”

Currently the rapper is facing awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Centre and is facing allegations related to sex trafficking, racketeering and also other counts associated with minors.

With all that in mind, the outlet also reported that, “They [the realtors] say it’s worth nowhere near the $61.5 million he’s asking.”

Plus, to make matters worse, “the real estate market slows down dramatically” and its being reported that it will be “pretty much dead through Christmas,” as well.