 
Geo News

Critics rave about 'Gladiator II': 'Magnetic as always'

'Gladiator II' overall receives positive reviews from critics

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Critics rave about Gladiator II: Magnetic as always
Critics rave about 'Gladiator II': 'Magnetic as always'

Ahead of release, Gladiator II is screened for the critics. Except for a few critical reviews, overall, they are gushing about a sequel that came two decades later.

Review aggregators like Metacritic, the action-drama has a score of 67, while on Rotten Tomatoes, it racked up 84%.

In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney penned that Paul Mescal "is magnetic as always" as he portrays Lucius, while Denzel Washington "brings such blinding charisma, steely authority and sly humor" to his role as Macrinus.

"Gladiator II might not have a protagonist with the scorching glower of [Russell] Crowe's Maximus, but it has plenty of the eye-popping spectacle and operatic violence audiences will want," he wrote.

Reviewing for Deadline, Pete Hammond said it "is the movie IMAX was invented to show" in theatres.

"I didn't visualize Mescal following Russell Crowe into this particular ring, but his muscular and compelling turn as Lucius is the real deal, as fierce in all the swordplay as he is human in his portrayal," the writer said.

Film critic Siddhant Adklakha, in his review in Inverse, called Mescal's work in the movie "fiery," while describing Denzel Washington's character as "lights the screen ablaze with his Shakespearean delivery and campy, two-faced façade, switching between devious scowls and devilish grins with ease depending on who's watching."

Gladiator II will be released in theatres on Nov 22.

Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed video
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed
Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger making some changes
Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger making some changes
Paris Hilton marks daughter London's special day with lavish party
Paris Hilton marks daughter London's special day with lavish party
Liam Payne's death turns suspicious as murder comes into the picture
Liam Payne's death turns suspicious as murder comes into the picture
'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'
'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'
Brad Pitt ‘destroyed and damaged' PTSD ridden Angelina Jolie's love life
Brad Pitt ‘destroyed and damaged' PTSD ridden Angelina Jolie's love life
Prince Harry breaks silence for the first time since Remembrance Day as a royal
Prince Harry breaks silence for the first time since Remembrance Day as a royal