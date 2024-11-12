 
Geo News

How Kate Middleton uses ‘fashion' to ‘stay one' with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s fashion choices lauded by an expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a unique way of showing that they are in sync.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who coordinate their styles during their official appearances, do so to show their same wavelength.

Fashion expert Amber Graafland tells Fabulous: “For some successful celebrities this is the gateway to creating a lucrative brand, very much in the mould of the Beckhams. 

“Having an instantly recognisable couples’ style can mean big business. 

“For Kate and William however it’s not about sharing an identity, far from it in fact. 

“For the Waleses it’s a way of demonstrating that they’re totally in tune; dressing to complement each other without losing their individual identities,” she noted.

Speaking on Kate’s first appearance after announcing the end of her chemotherapy,Amber shared: “The Princess re-wore a burgundy polka dress from Whistles with a chocolate brown Alexander McQueen coat. 

“The Prince coordinated by wearing a burgundy jumper and tie underneath his blazer. 

“When the eyes of the world are upon them these tiny details speak volumes,” she noted.

Ariana Grande on 'The Voice': 'I cannot return'
Ariana Grande on 'The Voice': 'I cannot return'
Amanda Seyfried takes life-changing decision long ago
Amanda Seyfried takes life-changing decision long ago
Critics rave about 'Gladiator II': 'Magnetic as always'
Critics rave about 'Gladiator II': 'Magnetic as always'
Prince Harry's turning desperate to leave the US ‘separately'
Prince Harry's turning desperate to leave the US ‘separately'
Leonardo DiCaprio breaks his dating rules?
Leonardo DiCaprio breaks his dating rules?
King Charles approves major change in traditional Royal rules for Christmas
King Charles approves major change in traditional Royal rules for Christmas
Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed video
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed