How Kate Middleton uses ‘fashion' to ‘stay one' with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a unique way of showing that they are in sync.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who coordinate their styles during their official appearances, do so to show their same wavelength.

Fashion expert Amber Graafland tells Fabulous: “For some successful celebrities this is the gateway to creating a lucrative brand, very much in the mould of the Beckhams.

“Having an instantly recognisable couples’ style can mean big business.

“For Kate and William however it’s not about sharing an identity, far from it in fact.

“For the Waleses it’s a way of demonstrating that they’re totally in tune; dressing to complement each other without losing their individual identities,” she noted.

Speaking on Kate’s first appearance after announcing the end of her chemotherapy,Amber shared: “The Princess re-wore a burgundy polka dress from Whistles with a chocolate brown Alexander McQueen coat.

“The Prince coordinated by wearing a burgundy jumper and tie underneath his blazer.

“When the eyes of the world are upon them these tiny details speak volumes,” she noted.