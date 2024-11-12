Megan Fox shocks fans with bold pregnancy reveal on social media

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are anticipating a new addition to their family.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, November 11, to make the announcement that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The upcoming baby is going to be the rocker and Fox's first child together.

In the announcement post, Fox shared a daring snap while flaunting her baby bump.

The bold picture featured Fox cradling her pregnant belly while covered with black paint all over her undraped body.

In the following slide, a pregnancy test strip can be seen with a positive sign.

Fox penned the lyrics of Kelly's song "last november" in the caption, which was about her past pregnancy loss.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she wrote.

It is pertinent that Fox is already a mother to three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Whereas, Kelly is a father to a 15-year-old daughter Casie.