Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her 'super weepy'

Jennifer Garner talks about friends and importance of social groups

November 12, 2024

Jennifer Garner admits Molly Sims proved to be a great friend.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Garner told both Sims cohost Emese Gormley about the time she had broken down during a party.

"... I remember you throwing a party and I — I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time,” Garner recalled. “And I got super, super weepy and emotional, and you just stopped and helped me and said, ‘What do you need to do?’ “

“And I said, ‘I think I should go home,’ and you were like, ‘Okay, great. Let me walk you to your car,’ " Garner continued, adding, "and you gave me a hug and you sent me on my way. And that was exactly [it]."

"We just — we need each other, and we also need to give ourselves and each other permission to be where we are," she concluded.

