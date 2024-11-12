Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her ‘super weepy'

Jennifer Garner admits Molly Sims proved to be a great friend.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Garner told both Sims cohost Emese Gormley about the time she had broken down during a party.

"... I remember you throwing a party and I — I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time,” Garner recalled. “And I got super, super weepy and emotional, and you just stopped and helped me and said, ‘What do you need to do?’ “

“And I said, ‘I think I should go home,’ and you were like, ‘Okay, great. Let me walk you to your car,’ " Garner continued, adding, "and you gave me a hug and you sent me on my way. And that was exactly [it]."

"We just — we need each other, and we also need to give ourselves and each other permission to be where we are," she concluded.