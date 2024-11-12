Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome new addition to family

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their third baby together on November 8.

The Garfield actor and his wife took to their official Instagram account on Monday, November 11 to share a joint post announcing the birth of their first son together, born on Friday.

In the announcement, the couple shared a photo revealing the baby boy's name, "Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt", and his date of birth.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the proud parents wrote in the caption.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful," they noted.

They concluded the post by writing, "Love, Katherine and Chris."

It is pertinent to mention that Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares a son 12-year-old son Jack with ex-Anna Faris.