Will Smith marks son Trey's special day with sweet post

The 'Men in Black' actor reflected on the transformative journey of love with eldest son Trey

November 12, 2024

Will Smith commemorated his eldest son Trey's birthday with a sweet message.

The 56-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to mark Trey's 32nd birthday and reflected on their "transformative journey of love."

“Happy Birthday, T-Ball!” the Oscar-winning actor wrote.

The celebratory post featured a series of photos of the father-son duo with the first throwback snap of young Trey beaming smile while sitting on his dad's lap.

Will went on to write, “Our relationship has been a transformative journey of love. You are one of the finest Teachers I’ve ever had.”

The other two pictures in the carousal are more recent photos of Trey as he hung out with the King Richard actor.

“I love being your Daddy!” the proud dad concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Will Smith shares Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Will and ex-wife Sheree parted their ways after three years of marriage, at the time Trey was only two years old.

