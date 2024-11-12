 
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after L.A. 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande's fans raise health concerns after she stepped out for 'Wicked' premiere in Los Angeles with Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey

November 12, 2024

Ariana Grande appeared notably thin during a recent photo shoot promoting her role in the upcoming film Wicked.

This sparked concerns among fans regarding her health after the Los Angeles premiere.

According to Daily Mail, Grande donned a strapless gown with a neckline for the promotional event and the photo session came just days before the highly anticipated debut of Wicked at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional.

Moreover, at the Los Angeles premiere, 7 Rings singer showed up in a gingham-patterned, 1950s-inspired swing dress, which highlighted her slender physique and drew attention from fans and critics alike.

Additionally, she posed with her costars, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, who wrapped their arms around her during the event.

In regards to Bang Bang hitmaker's health, social media users filled the comment section by questioning her weight loss as one of the users wrote, “She’s skin and bones,” while another penned, "Ariana’s bone structure has always been like this. There’s a difference between genuine concern and blatant body-shaming."

As per the publication, this scrutiny followed Everyday singer's own response in April 2023, where she addressed body-shaming comments, asserting that she was healthier than ever.

Furthermore, as Wicked approaches, the singer’s fans continue to support her for her well-being amidst public spotlight. 

