Selena Gomez gives Benny Blanco shoutout amid 2024 Sexiest Man Alive countdown

Benny Blanco seems to have won at life regardless of who wins 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The music producer and cookbook author is currently in the run for People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive—who will be revealed on November 12.

His interview with the publication came out recently amid the SMA countdown where he detailed about his culinary skills.

On Monday, Blanco also got a tribute from his singer girlfriend Selena Gomez—who he’s been dating since 2023, and also referred to her as his “best friend” in the spread.

Taking to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, shared a photo from Benny Blanco’s interview via Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza,” Gomez wrote under a photo of Blanco, who was photographed lying on a dinner table and revealing his version of the fast food dish.

Besides the sweet message, the Grammy-winning singer also shared a quote for her beau in a second Instagram Stories slide.

“I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do,” the message read, where she also tagged the music producer.

In his interview, Blanco revealed he’d learned how to make his own version of Taco Bell’s signature meat because Gomez loves it so much.

“[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side. There's so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It's disgusting, but it's delicious. I do it all from scratch,” he told the outlet .

“Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it — learn it,” he advised.

“If you don't know how to learn it, get it from Postmates and put it on a plate and pretend you cooked it," Blanco quipped. "No, lying is bad! We never lie. Especially if you're a guy, we're disgusting. No one should even look at us. Try to be chivalrous: Tell her how pretty she is. Chivalry's not dead.”