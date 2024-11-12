Cynthia Bailey hopes Lenny Kravitz didn't hear her viral missed connection story

 
Cynthia Bailey shared a story about her connection with Lenny Kravits.

Previously, during the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that Kravitz asked for her number through Mick Jagger's fiancée on his birthday last July.

However, she revealed that he never called, saying, “He asked Mick's fiancée for my number. He didn't use my damn number.”

This story quickly went viral, which the reality star admitted she didn’t expect.

Now, speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Bailey said, “I hope not. I never expected it to go viral, basically. And I really hope that Lenny Kravitz did not somehow hear about it or see it.”

Bailey recalled, “I met him with Mick Jagger at Mick's 80th in London. He introduced him to all of his friends.”

She went on to say that “[Kravitz] has always been a celebrity crush, but you never really meet your celebrity crushes. So I was excited to meet him.”

“And then numbers were exchanged, but no calls were made. and that's okay because that's a humble brag, you know what I'm saying?” she said, adding, “he had the number but [he] didn't call.”

