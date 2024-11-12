 
Chris Pratt welcomes third child with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce the arrival of their third child together

November 12, 2024

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are a family of five.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, and his author wife, 34, welcomed their third child on Friday.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday along with a name reveal of the baby boy, who they introduced as Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the proud parents wrote in the caption.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," the caption read.

Chris and Katherine got romantically linked in 2018 when Schwarzenegger Pratt's mom Maria Shriver set them up.

"Maria helped set them up," a source told People at the time, adding, "It's still new."

Pratt then announced In January 2019 that he and Schwarzenegger were engaged.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" he wrote alongside a cuddly picture he shared on Instagram at the time. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Montecito, California in an intimate ceremony.

"You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source said at the time.

The couple also shares daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4, while Pratt also has son Jack, 12, from a previous relationship.

