Robert Irwin makes surprising revelation about major step in his career

Robert Irwin has taken to social media to announce an exciting new step in his career.

The 20-year-old conservationist shared a photo from the set of Channel Ten’s The Project, revealing that he would be the show’s “special co-host” on Tuesday’s episode.

Moreover, he wrote while building anticipation for his guest, “See you tonight, Australia.”

According to Daily Mail, Irwin, already known for his dynamic personality on shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Alongside Julia Morris, has previously entertained The Project’s audience with his humor and engaging storytelling, including a memorable coffee-related anecdote shared in July.

The young star’s on-screen presence garnered attention since he began hosting I’m A Celebrity Australia, making him the youngest Gold Logie nominee in June.

Recently, he stirred a frenzy among fans by posting a striking rooftop photo in a designer tuxedo, where many fans commented on his suave look and speculated he’d make a perfect future James Bond.