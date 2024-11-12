 
Robert Irwin makes surprising revelation about major step in his career

November 12, 2024

Robert Irwin has taken to social media to announce an exciting new step in his career.

The 20-year-old conservationist shared a photo from the set of Channel Ten’s The Project, revealing that he would be the show’s “special co-host” on Tuesday’s episode.

Moreover, he wrote while building anticipation for his guest, “See you tonight, Australia.”

According to Daily Mail, Irwin, already known for his dynamic personality on shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Alongside Julia Morris, has previously entertained The Project’s audience with his humor and engaging storytelling, including a memorable coffee-related anecdote shared in July.

The young star’s on-screen presence garnered attention since he began hosting I’m A Celebrity Australia, making him the youngest Gold Logie nominee in June.

Recently, he stirred a frenzy among fans by posting a striking rooftop photo in a designer tuxedo, where many fans commented on his suave look and speculated he’d make a perfect future James Bond. 

