 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year

Prince William recently described 2024 as ‘brutal’ year due to Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received new honours as they have been voted the kindest Royal Family members by two new polls.

Hello! Magazine's latest polls showed the Prince and Princess of Wales as the most compassionate royal couple, following a challenging year for the couple and the rest of their family.

Recently, in an interview during his South African tour, William described 2024 as "brutal" due to his wife and father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer.

However, the Prince and the Princess of Wales have proved that their compassion and empathy is unwavering, as evident by the recent polls.

Sharing their two cents, a friend of the couple said, "Empathy and compassion are so important to the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

"They're incredibly kind people who really care about the work they do,” they told the publication. 

A source said of William and Kate, "Behind the scenes, there are countless letters, messages, visits, phone calls that nobody knows about.”

"Even in this toughest of years, this focus on helping others does not stop,” they added.

Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after L.A. 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after L.A. 'Wicked' premiere
Kate Middleton sends secret message to Prince Harry as she honours ‘Royal ties'
Kate Middleton sends secret message to Prince Harry as she honours ‘Royal ties'
Ethan Slater praises 'Wicked' costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: 'They're amazing'
Ethan Slater praises 'Wicked' costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: 'They're amazing'
'General Hospital' star Steve Burton reflects on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco
'General Hospital' star Steve Burton reflects on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco
Brittany Cartwright goes unfiltered on fling with Jax Taylor's pal
Brittany Cartwright goes unfiltered on fling with Jax Taylor's pal
Princess Charlene shares her hidden struggles, makes heartbreaking confession
Princess Charlene shares her hidden struggles, makes heartbreaking confession
Cynthia Bailey hopes Lenny Kravitz didn't hear her viral missed connection story
Cynthia Bailey hopes Lenny Kravitz didn't hear her viral missed connection story
Chris Pratt welcomes third child with Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt welcomes third child with Katherine Schwarzenegger