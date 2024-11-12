Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received new honours as they have been voted the kindest Royal Family members by two new polls.



Hello! Magazine's latest polls showed the Prince and Princess of Wales as the most compassionate royal couple, following a challenging year for the couple and the rest of their family.

Recently, in an interview during his South African tour, William described 2024 as "brutal" due to his wife and father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer.

However, the Prince and the Princess of Wales have proved that their compassion and empathy is unwavering, as evident by the recent polls.

Sharing their two cents, a friend of the couple said, "Empathy and compassion are so important to the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

"They're incredibly kind people who really care about the work they do,” they told the publication.

A source said of William and Kate, "Behind the scenes, there are countless letters, messages, visits, phone calls that nobody knows about.”

"Even in this toughest of years, this focus on helping others does not stop,” they added.