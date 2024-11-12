How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend 'quality time together' gets highlighted

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are just being "in the moment with each other", despite their busy schedules.

Recently, a source, who is close to the couple, shared how the Blank Space singer and her beau, Kelce, are “enjoying” their “down time” together.

“They don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can,” the insider began.

“Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time for the next couple of days before they both have to get back to their busy schedules.”

Meanwhile, the tipster reflected upon the pair’s busy schedule, and shared, “With Taylor heading to Toronto for her shows” of Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.

Also, Travis will travel to New York to play against Buffalo Bills team, on Sunday, November 17, and,” the insider continued by saying, “Travis and her will be apart for a little bit.”

“So they’re just focusing on spending quality time together at this point,” the source added. “Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples.”

Moreover, the insider shared insight into how the pair spend their quality time together and said, they enjoy going out and grabbing dinner, cuddling on the couch or just ordering delivery and watching movies.”

“Sometimes Taylor and Travis actually love staying in more than they enjoy going out, they can just be themselves.”

“They don’t have any eyes on them and they can just be in the moment with each other. At times, it’s when they feel the most comfortable being together,” the source concluded.