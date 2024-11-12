 
King Charles' plans to strengthen monarchy with Prince Harry revealed

King Charles is also desperate to see Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet

November 12, 2024

King Charles reportedly wants to reconcile with his estranged son Prince Harry to strengthen monarchy in the future, it has been claimed.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, “The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that.”

The insider told the outlet, King Charles ‘wants this settled’, not just because he loves both his sons, but because ‘it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton particularly following the release of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The report further claims that a friend of Camilla's says that “she has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

The monarch has only met face to face with Harry once this year, when the duke flew over for a meeting with him at short notice immediately after his cancer diagnosis.

