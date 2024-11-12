Kevin Feige breaks silence on 'Blade’s' future and Scarlet Witch’s shocking fate

Kevin Fiege, the chief creative of Marvel Studios, recently got candid and opened up about the studio’s commitment to making the movie Blade.

Brazilian entertainment site Omelete recently shared Feige’s comments as he said, “We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know.”

Feige assured MCU fans about the release of Blade, saying, “You’re up to date on what’s going on. But I can tell you that the character will be coming to the MCU.”

For those unversed, the reboot of Blade was announced at Comic-Con 2019 with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

However, Marvel did not approve the script, and it changed directors from Bassam Tariq to Yann Demange.

Notably, Mia Goth was also set to play the villain, Lilith.

Moving forward, Fiege also talked about Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Scarlet Witch, as she seemed to die at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and did not appear in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Forever on Disney+.

Taking into account Oslen’s role, Feige unveiled that Scarlet Witch is still alive.

“Since then (Agatha), there have been a lot of questions about Wanda on fans’ minds… So all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how the Scarlet Witch might return,” he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that MCU is still working to make a reboot of Blade, but he did not hint at its release date.