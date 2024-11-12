Prince Harry talks about 'unity and purpose' amid Meghan's warning to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has talked about ‘unity and purpose’ days after his wife Meghan Markle reportedly warned Kate Middleton over her ‘alleged meddling.’

According to Closer, Meghan sent a strong warning to Kate after the Princess of Wales’ secret message to Prince Harry and William’s apparent olive branch to the duke.

Meghan is “furious” at Kate Middleton’s alleged meddling and feels as though “she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge.”

“Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved,” the source further said.

Amid these claims, Prince Harry released a major statement to talk about ‘unity and purpose’ as he marked Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry’s statement reads, “I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made — both in times of conflict and peace.”

He continued, “At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities.”

“That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.”