Ben Affleck determined to keep things civil with Jennifer Lopez: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly putting their differences aside for mutual success

November 12, 2024

Ben Affleck seeming wants to keep things smooth with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

Now that both celebrities have moved on from their crippling marriage, Jennifer and Ben Affleck are reportedly focusing on their personal lives. 

As per several reports, the duo is back on the dating mart and is seeking new paramours but with a new list of demands. 

In the wake of these events, a Life & Style insider shared that the Gone Girl alum intends to keep things “civil” with his wife of two years. 

Reportedly, the father of two wishes the best for the 55-year-old multihyphenate and “wants Unstoppable to be a major hit.”

“Ben doesn’t want their relationship to overshadow any buzz for the movie," the source also claimed.

Moreover, the source pointed out, "He’s a filmmaker and Oscar winner himself, so he recognizes her talent and has always believed she would be incredible.”

This report comes after Ben expressed admiration for Jennifer’s work in the film, describing her performance as “spectacular," in a statement released last week. 

It is pertinent to mention here that this flick, Unstoppable has been co-produced Ben Affleck with his longtime pal Matt Damon.

