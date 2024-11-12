Meghan Markle's moment of pure ‘hysterical anger' comes to light

Meghan Markle’s days before Prince Harry, and the hysterical anger that followed has just come to the forefront.

Royal author Tom Bower recalled the entire thing at the time, and according to the Yorkshire Live, noted the decline of Meghan’s relationship with the person responsible for her 2017 magazine interview ‘She’s wild about Harry’.

Its being noted that she became ‘hysterical’ after Prince Harry’s strict guidelines were breached, namely no discussing their relationship, politics or race.

According to Express, the royal author took a trip down memory lane and recounted how, “Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs].”

“Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects - Donald Trump, race, their relationship and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned.”

“Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'.”

“Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism”

“Ken Sunshine feared that Meghan would fire his agency. Puzzled why Buckingham Palace was angry, he called the magazine's editor to deliver what he imagined to be the ultimate threat. 'You're going to have to deal with the Queen on this.”

“The furious monarch, he imagined, like Trump, would pick up the phone and berate the editor. The editor was bemused.”