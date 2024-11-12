Britney Spears reunited with youngest son after years of estrangement

Britney Spears is working things out with her youngest son, Jayden.

The Princess of Pop, 42, has reportedly reunited with her 18-year-old son, per Page Six.

An insider spilled to the publication on Monday that that the mother-son duo has "been spending a lot of time together."

"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," the insider told the outlet.

A second source claimed that Jayden has been "back in California" where Britney lives after relocating to Hawaii last year. However, it is unclear if he was staying in his mother's $7.4million estate in Thousand Oaks.

The said reunion comes after years of estrangement and his move to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston, 19.

Per the recent report, Britney's older son Sean Preston still lives in Hawaii. There have also been no reports of Britney spending time with her older son, which Jayden once addressed in an exchange with press.

"I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that," the younger son previously told Daily Mail in September 2022.

"We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state."

Spears was slated to cease paying child support to Federline when her youngest son turned 18. It was recently discovered that she may have to proceed with the payments until he graduates high school later this year, per People.

Sources revealed to Daily Mail that the performer has been paying her ex for a total of 17 years—with payments amounting to around $5 million.

"The amount of money Britney has given Kevin for the two boys is extraordinary and it is enough for any man to support an entire family, which is what she believes he has done," a source stated.