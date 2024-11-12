Brittany Cartwright opens up about ‘rage texts’ received from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has opened up about changes that she observed in her estranged husband, Jax Taylor's behaviour during rehab.

In the latest interview with the Hot Mic podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star talked about her estranged husband's behaviour in rehab.

Cartwright, who filed for divorce from Taylor after five years of marriage, began by saying, "I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days.”

“And the reason, I mean, I’m sure it’ll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab,” she added.

At the time, Cartwright reflected upon his constant toxic behaviour when he was at rehab and shared, “So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant.”

“Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change."

Before concluding, she said, “I’m so glad I did, I’m not changing my mind. I’m so happy with this decision, this is bad, I can’t stay in this. It was very eye opening.”

For those unversed, Jax Taylor, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Cartwright, had entered an inpatient treatment center for his mental health in late July, and had also reportedly completed his 30-day treatment at the time.