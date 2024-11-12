Meghan set to take huge step to rebuild relationship with Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle is desperately trying to revamp her image in the Hollywood industry, with efforts focused on rebuilding relationship with the Royal family members.

According to latest report, the Duchess of Sussex has decided to extend an olive branch to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla after facing a challenging professional year.

An insider split to Closer Magazine Meghan is launching a “charm offensive” this holiday season to rebuild connections in the Hollywood industry and the Royal family.

The source said that Meghan hopes to make a fresh start in 2025 and is expecting the Princess of Wales, the Queen Consort and the rest of the Royal family members to do the same.

Meghan will send customized gift packages “to all her friends and acquaintances, and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships.”

“She’s reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams,” the insider added.

“She’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness. Times are different now. She realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride.

The insider continued: “Meghan is stepping into 2025 with a sense of optimism and intention. She sees it as the perfect time to turn the page and make a fresh start.

“She just hopes that her ‘forgiveness’ will be reciprocated and that she gets the outcome that she wants from all of this. Only time will tell.”