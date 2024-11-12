Chris Evans finally breaks silence on his new beard look

Chris Evans recently surprised fans with his new beard look. Stepping away from his signature clean shaved look, Evans sported a bushy beard.

On November 11, at the Red One premiere in New York City, Evans, famed for his role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe explained the reason behind his new look.

Speaking with the Entertainment Tonight, Evans revealed that his facial hair is for his upcoming film, Sacrifice.

"It’s a film called Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy and John Malkovich," the actor told the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Evans' new look has been a topic of conversation for a while as it marks a notable departure from his previous iconic looks, such as the clean-shaven Captain America.

In Sacrifice, Taylor-Joy plays Joan, a fiery figure who believes she must save the world.

Meanwhile, Evans portrays Mike Tyler, a troubled movie star caught in Joan's mission.

Additionally, this new look follows Evans wedding with Alba Baptista.

He confirmed the news of his marriage in October at New York City Comic Con.