Meghan Markle threatens Prince Harry’s Royal reconciliation with firm demands

Meghan Markle may become a huge obstacle in Prince Harry’s reunion with the members of the Royal family as Kate Middleton takes charge.



According to a new report, the Princess of Wales is encouraging Prince William to make amends with Harry before Christmas, but sources suggest Meghan may not let that happen.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that while the Duchess of Sussex supports Harry's efforts to bury the hatchet, but she will not let the Royal family sideline her.

The insider added that Meghan is adamant that she won't be sidelined and insists on being part of any reconciliation process with the Royals.

“She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry,” the insider further shared.

“Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go. She feels strongly that she and Harry a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker,” they added.

As for Harry, he is desperate to reconnect with his family and for that he may leave Meghan in the US, the insider suggested.

They said, “Harry’s solo trips, and this image he’s putting forward of being his own man again, have got people whispering that he’d be willing to come to the table without Meghan to get the ball rolling, but that’s not anything he or Meghan have said.”

“Officially, they are still very much a package deal. There is a big worry that Meghan could turn out to be a real roadblock in the peace talks,” they added.

“Kate is still very optimistic, she’s seen a lot of changes in Harry, and she does believe he’s ready to compromise and let some of the past go, but she’s worried Meghan may stand in the way.”