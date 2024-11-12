Alec Baldwin on what to expect from family’s upcoming reality show

Alec Baldwin is offering a glimpse into his upcoming reality show based on his family life.

The 66-year-old actor, who's been facing court against charges linked to the accidental on-set killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is looking forward to having his life documented with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.

The actor has also hinted at when the reality show would be premiering in a chat with Associated Press.

“Coming out in January, I think,” he revealed about the show's debut on TLC.

The Rust actor also recalled how it was like working on an unscripted project, teasing, “I wasn’t very fun. Tell me what to do!”

In June, a source gave an insider scoop on the family's excitement just days after the show was announced.

“She can't wait to share more about her family life,” the insider told People about Hilaria, 40. “She knows she lives a privileged life, but she still has to juggle and prioritise like many moms.”

“Family life with all the kids is chaotic. But Hilaria is great at managing everything,” the source added, noting that Hilaria has worked at advocating "for moms getting their ‘me time' too,” and "prioritising" both "solo time with Alec," as well as "her own health and wellness."

The couple share seven children, Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Alec also has another daughter, Ireland, 28, who she shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“She'll share her every day tips how to balance life,” the source added of Hilaria. “[She’s] a huge believer that a strong marriage makes everyone happier.”

The source also refuted Alec's claims on not being fun, by insisting that the couple is very “fun together” and “watching them together as a team will be a treat.”