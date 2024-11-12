Jimmy Fallon reveals story behind his family's silhouettes in Cara Delevingne's bathroom

Jimmy Fallon has recently shared that Cara Delevingne kept silhouettes of his family members in her apartment.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1, Fallon shared that he sold his Gramercy penthouse to Delevingne in 2021.

The Tonight Show host revealed that Delevingne has kept the apartment just as he left it, saying, "She bought my apartment in New York City. She lives there currently and I'm so happy. I was like, 'How is it?' And she goes, 'I didn't change anything.'"

The house, which Fallon decorated with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, included custom-made furniture, slides, a hidden playroom, and a "saloon room" with a vintage bar.

Notably, Delevingne also kept the bathroom decorated with silhouettes of Fallon’s family and friends.

Fallon shared that one of Delevingne's friends, Margot Robbie told him, "Margot Robbie was staying there, you know, because they're friends and she was like, 'Your apartment was so cool.' She goes, 'I just used your bathroom.'"

"I use your shower in there. And I just look at your family every morning," she further told Fallon.