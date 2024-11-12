Prince Edward steps forward in King Charles, Prince Andrew 'fraternal war' over Royal Lodge

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have reportedly become ‘serious contenders’ to take the Royal Lodge amid King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing ‘fraternal war’ over the residence.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, “Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job.

“They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla.”

The report further claims, Prince Andrew wants it for his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie while Edward and Sophie make a ‘compelling financial case in terms of the work that needs to be done’.

Moreover, the insider told the outlet that King Charles also wants it for Camilla.

The fresh claims come days after a report by The Times that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after he was told earlier this year that he would have to vacate.

Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, has confirmed that the funding Prince Andrew will use comes from legitimate sources.